Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.