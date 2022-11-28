 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Tuesday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

