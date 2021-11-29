This evening in Fremont: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
