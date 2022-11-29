For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
