Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

