Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
