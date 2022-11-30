Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Mainly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
