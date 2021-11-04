For the drive home in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
