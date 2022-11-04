Fremont's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Snow may mix in late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is toda…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Thu…
This evening in Fremont: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild te…