Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Snow may mix in late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

