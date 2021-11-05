This evening in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
