This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is toda…