Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

