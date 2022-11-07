Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.