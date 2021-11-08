 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

