For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
