The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a flood warning in north central Dodge County until 10:30 a.m. Saturday because of an ice jam that was discovered last Monday.
At around 10:30 a.m. Friday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation closed U.S. Highway 275 between West Point and Scribner in both directions because of flooding.
The NWS office in Omaha warned of possible ice jams during the weekend given the sudden rise in temperature.
NWS hydrologist David Pearson visited the jam and the area surrounding it Thursday. He said, over the past day, water has gone up near the U.S. Highway 275 and Nebraska Highway 91 interchange.
"We upgraded it to get the word out to the public so they could stay out of the way," he said.
Pearson said the jam is mostly continuous, with pockets of open water combined with areas that are more congested.
"It's not necessarily continuous the whole way," he said. "There are certain areas that are more jammed up than others."
Pearson said the water around Dead Timber State Recreation Area had dropped upwards of a foot in some areas, meaning it could have moved somewhere else.
"That can happen, where it'll drop in one place because it's being redistributed somewhere else," he said. "I saw water moving through the interchange area, but it does look like it rose there enough to cause some problems. It's a really complex dynamic on how ice works together."
Pearson said, outside of flooding on U.S. Highway 275, there aren't many other areas to be concerned about currently.
"To make it much worse would be extraordinary, we would need something like an influx of rain and snow, which won’t happen," he said. "It probably won’t be moving for a while."