Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.