Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

