Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fremont will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.