For the drive home in Fremont: A few showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 de…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fremont. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
It will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. …