Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: A few showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.