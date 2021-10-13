Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.