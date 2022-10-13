Fremont's evening forecast: Clear. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
