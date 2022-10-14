This evening in Fremont: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
