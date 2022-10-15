Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
