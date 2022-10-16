Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Fremont will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.