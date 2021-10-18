Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
