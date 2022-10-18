Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.