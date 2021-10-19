This evening in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
