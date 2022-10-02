This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
