Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
