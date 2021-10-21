 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

