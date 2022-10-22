 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News