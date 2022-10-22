This evening's outlook for Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
