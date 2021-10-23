Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.