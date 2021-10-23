For the drive home in Fremont: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We …
It will be a warm day in Fremont. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Today's conditions …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees toda…
U.S. weather and climate disasters took more than 500 lives and cost $100 billion-plus so far in 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says.