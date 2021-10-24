Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
