Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

