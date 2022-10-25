Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Clear. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.