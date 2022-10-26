Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
