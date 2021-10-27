 Skip to main content
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

Local Weather

