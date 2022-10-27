Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
