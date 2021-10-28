Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.