Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

