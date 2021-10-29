 Skip to main content
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

