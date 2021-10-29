Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”