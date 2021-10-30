Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
