Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Fremont will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

