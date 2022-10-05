 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Clear. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

