Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
