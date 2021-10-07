Fremont's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.