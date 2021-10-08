 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

