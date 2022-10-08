Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Fremont will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.