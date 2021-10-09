Fremont's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
